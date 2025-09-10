Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Three children drown in Habiganj

On information, SI Anisur Rahman of Nabiganj police station visited the spot

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 08:34 PM

Three children drowned in a pond in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shrabon Sarker, 3, son of Ratish Sarker; Shubho Sarker, 4, son of Jagai Sarker; and Ahona Sarker, 5, daughter of Brojlal Sarker of Noagaon village.

Shrabon and Shubho were cousins, while Ahona was their paternal cousin. They were visiting Panjarai village under Kargaon union.

According to the police and local sources, the three children were playing in the yard around 1:30pm, when one of them accidentally fell into the pond. The other two jumped in to save their cousin but all three drowned.

Later, a woman spotted Ahona’s body floating in the pond and raised the alarm. Villagers then recovered all three bodies and took them to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Dr Champak Kishore Saha Suman, the residential medical officer of the health complex, confirmed the deaths.

On information, SI Anisur Rahman of Nabiganj police station visited the spot.

Topics:

HabiganjChildren drowned
Read More

2 toddlers drown in Gazipur pond

1.5-year-old drowns in Jamalpur pond

Two children drown in Gazipur pond

Fire at Shahjibazar power station plunges Habiganj into darkness

4 children drown in Noakhali, Narsingdi

2 minor cousins drown in pond in Narail

Latest News

Officials: Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return home soon

HC imposes ban on construction of Elevated Expressway using Hatirjheel, Panthakunja Park

Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

EU lauds Dhaka’s collaborative efforts in addressing irregular migration

Bangladesh seek winning start to Asia Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x