Three children drown in Habiganj

Three children drowned in a pond in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shrabon Sarker, 3, son of Ratish Sarker; Shubho Sarker, 4, son of Jagai Sarker; and Ahona Sarker, 5, daughter of Brojlal Sarker of Noagaon village.

Shrabon and Shubho were cousins, while Ahona was their paternal cousin. They were visiting Panjarai village under Kargaon union.

According to the police and local sources, the three children were playing in the yard around 1:30pm, when one of them accidentally fell into the pond. The other two jumped in to save their cousin but all three drowned.

Later, a woman spotted Ahona’s body floating in the pond and raised the alarm. Villagers then recovered all three bodies and took them to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Dr Champak Kishore Saha Suman, the residential medical officer of the health complex, confirmed the deaths.

On information, SI Anisur Rahman of Nabiganj police station visited the spot.