Two killed in Kushtia clash

Two people were killed and four others injured in a clash between two rival groups over establishing dominance at Bagoan Kandipara village in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia early Wednesday.

The deceased were Sarfan Sardar, 50, son of late Hamar Sardar and Baizid Sardar, 35, son of late Bichar Sardar.

Locals said supporters of Mondal group and Sardar group attacked each other with sharp weapons over previous enmity around 12:30 am, leaving Sarfan dead on the spot.

Injured Baizid Sardar was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition where he died.

Four others injured victims were admitted to a local hospital.

Sarfan Sardar’s daughter, Mim Khatun, said: “My father was called out from home at night and brutally killed by the rival group in a nearby garden, his legs and throat slashed.”

Daulatpur police station Officer-in-Charge Solaiman Sheikh said two supporters of Sardar group were killed in the clash.

The bodies were sent to the morgue for postmortem.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area, he added.