Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Five rescued from abduction in Teknaf; two arrested

Pver the past 18 months, 268 people have been abducted in Teknaf, most released after paying ransom

File image of Teknaf model police station. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 10:46 PM

Police in Teknaf rescued five people who were found bound and gagged and arrested two suspects early Tuesday from the hills near Borodel, Baharchhara Union.

The rescued include Adnan, 21, from Uttar Sonar Para, Ukhiya; his friend Hashem; Rafia Begum, 30, from Shamlapur, Teknaf; and her children, Azma Akter, 14, and Saiful Islam, 10, said Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zayed Md. Nazmun Noor.

The arrestees were identified as Faisal, 30, of Shamlapur, and Mohammad Kamrul of Jahajpura, both from Baharchhara Union.

Noor said Rafia had taken Adnan and Hashem to her in-laws’ house on September 2. The victims went missing on the evening of September 3, and a ransom of Tk4 lakh was later demanded via mobile. A case was filed on September 7 by Adnan’s cousin, Saiful Islam Belal.

“Police immediately launched operations in abduction-prone areas,” the OC said. Faisal was arrested from Shamlapur and Kamrul from Borodel. The suspects had fled the scene early Tuesday, leaving the victims bound and gagged, but police rescued them safely.

The arrestees were sent to Cox’s Bazar court, which ordered their detention. Police also said that over the past 18 months, 268 people have been abducted in Teknaf, most released after paying ransom.

Topics:

AbductionTeknaf
Read More

3 farmers freed after paying ransom in Cox’s Bazar

Three abducted at gunpoint in Cox’s Bazar

122 fishermen held after crossing into Myanmar waters

Arakan Army abducts 5 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River

Heavy rains leave over 50,000 struggling in Teknaf

Gunfight between joint forces and robbers in Teknaf, 1 hostage rescued

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x