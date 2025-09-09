Five rescued from abduction in Teknaf; two arrested

Police in Teknaf rescued five people who were found bound and gagged and arrested two suspects early Tuesday from the hills near Borodel, Baharchhara Union.

The rescued include Adnan, 21, from Uttar Sonar Para, Ukhiya; his friend Hashem; Rafia Begum, 30, from Shamlapur, Teknaf; and her children, Azma Akter, 14, and Saiful Islam, 10, said Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zayed Md. Nazmun Noor.

The arrestees were identified as Faisal, 30, of Shamlapur, and Mohammad Kamrul of Jahajpura, both from Baharchhara Union.

Noor said Rafia had taken Adnan and Hashem to her in-laws’ house on September 2. The victims went missing on the evening of September 3, and a ransom of Tk4 lakh was later demanded via mobile. A case was filed on September 7 by Adnan’s cousin, Saiful Islam Belal.

“Police immediately launched operations in abduction-prone areas,” the OC said. Faisal was arrested from Shamlapur and Kamrul from Borodel. The suspects had fled the scene early Tuesday, leaving the victims bound and gagged, but police rescued them safely.

The arrestees were sent to Cox’s Bazar court, which ordered their detention. Police also said that over the past 18 months, 268 people have been abducted in Teknaf, most released after paying ransom.