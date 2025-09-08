Writ seeks suspension of Jucsu polls

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking the suspension of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

Amartya Ray, a candidate who was disqualified from contesting for the post of vice president (VP), submitted the petition on Monday before the relevant branch of the High Court.

Amartya Ray, a student of the Department of Archaeology at Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2017–2018 session, claims that he was unjustly barred from contesting the VP position.

Earlier on Sunday, he served legal notices to the JU vice-chancellor, registrar and the chief commissioner of the Jucsu election, requesting the restoration of his candidacy.

Notably, after a gap of 33 years, the Jusu and Hall Union elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A total of 179 candidates are contesting for 25 Jucsu positions, including 10 candidates for the top VP post and 9 candidates for the general secretary (GS) position.