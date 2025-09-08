Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Writ seeks suspension of Jucsu polls

Amartya Ray, a student of JU filed the petition claiming unjust VP disqualification

File Image: Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 01:37 PM

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking the suspension of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

Amartya Ray, a candidate who was disqualified from contesting for the post of vice president (VP), submitted the petition on Monday before the relevant branch of the High Court.

Amartya Ray, a student of the Department of Archaeology at Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2017–2018 session, claims that he was unjustly barred from contesting the VP position.

Earlier on Sunday, he served legal notices to the JU vice-chancellor, registrar and the chief commissioner of the Jucsu election, requesting the restoration of his candidacy.

Notably, after a gap of 33 years, the Jusu and Hall Union elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A total of 179 candidates are contesting for 25 Jucsu positions, including 10 candidates for the top VP post and 9 candidates for the general secretary (GS) position.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

Legal notice seeks reinstatement of Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Shompritir Oikko panel terms Amartya’s disqualification 'illegal'

Jucsu VP candidate Amartya Roy disqualified

Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

From memes to music: Creative strategies fuel Jucsu race

JU signs MoU with Southeast Bank

Latest News

Tarique urges vigilance to restore democracy, foil conspiracies

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x