2 killed in Feni road crash

Police and Fire Service officials said the Shyamoli Paribahan bus crashed into the stationary truck around 6:30am

Photo: UNB
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 12:25 PM

Two people were killed when a bus collided with the rear of a sand-laden truck on Dhaka-Chittagong highway at Lalpol Hafizia area in Feni.

One of the deceased was bus supervisor Robiul, 30, son of Wazed Ali from the Santhia area of Pabna, while the details about the deceased bus helper could not be known immediately.

Police and Fire Service officials said the Shyamoli Paribahan bus crashed into the stationary truck around 6:30am, leaving the bus helper dead on the spot.

Injured Robiul and the driver were taken to Feni 250-bed General Hospital in critical condition, where Robiul succumbed to his injuries.

The bus driver was referred to Dhaka for better treatment, while truck driver went into hiding.

Mohipal Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Harun or Rashid said the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the truck driver, he said.

