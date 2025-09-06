Sunday, September 07, 2025

Security tightened at Lalon’s shrine in Kushtia

  • As part of heightened alert, police have been deployed at Lalon Shah’s akhra until further instructions, police say
  • Government has decided to observe Lalon Shah’s death anniversary on October 17 at national level
Security has been tightened at Baul Emperor Lalon Shah’s akhra (shrine) in Chheuria of Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 10:47 PM

Security has been tightened at baul emperor Lalon Shah’s akhra (shrine) in Chheuria of Kumarkhali upazila, Kushtia.

Police were deployed there on Saturday morning. A team comprising members of Kushtia district police and Kumarkhali police station was on duty at the site.

Kushtia police spokesperson and Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Mahmud told Bangla Tribune: “As part of heightened alert, police have been deployed at Lalon Shah’s akhra until further instructions. For the next 24 hours, police members will remain on duty there. However, there is no threat or risk of attack. Still, we are staying prepared in advance.”

SM Rashed, a resident of a house adjacent to the akhra, said: “Since Saturday morning, I have seen several police members standing in front of the main gate of the akhra. Police are also present both inside and outside the akhra.”

Describing the deployment as routine, president of Lalon Academy and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kushtia Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arifin said: “This is routine police work. Nothing more than that.”

It is to be noted that on Kartik 1 (October 17), Lalon Shah’s death anniversary will be observed. On this occasion, the government has decided to mark the day at the national level, classifying it as a “Ka” category event.

Topics:

KushtiaFakir Lalon Shah
