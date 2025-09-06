Sunday, September 07, 2025

Train services between Dhaka, northern routes resume after 3hrs

The freight train was hauled to Ibrahimabad station using a relief engine from Lalmonirhat

 

Train services between Dhaka and northern districts resume on Saturday evening after a freight train engine broke down near Bhabla in Tangail, disrupting operations for nearly three hours on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 08:34 PM

Train services between Dhaka and northern districts resumed on Saturday evening, nearly three hours after a freight train engine broke down.

The engine of a freight train failed near Bhabla in Bhuapur upazila, Tangail, around 3:30pm, halting rail connections and leaving passengers stranded at several stations.

Ibrahimabad Station Master Sohel Rana said, "The freight train was hauled to the station using a relief engine from Lalmonirhat. Due to the engine failure, two trains had been held up at Ibrahimabad station. Train services have now returned to normal."

 

Topics:

TangailRailway Station
