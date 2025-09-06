Train services between Dhaka, northern routes resume after 3hrs

Train services between Dhaka and northern districts resumed on Saturday evening, nearly three hours after a freight train engine broke down.

The engine of a freight train failed near Bhabla in Bhuapur upazila, Tangail, around 3:30pm, halting rail connections and leaving passengers stranded at several stations.

Ibrahimabad Station Master Sohel Rana said, "The freight train was hauled to the station using a relief engine from Lalmonirhat. Due to the engine failure, two trains had been held up at Ibrahimabad station. Train services have now returned to normal."