OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

A police officer died and his wife injured after being hit by a bus in Gazipur on Friday evening.

The deceased, Mostafiz Hasan, 52, was the the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Detective Branch of Naogaon district police. His wife, Latifa Jesmin, 48, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Mostafiz Hasan was the son of Akter Hossain of Kazla, Motihar, Rajshahi Metropolitan.

The accident occurred around 8:45 pm in front of the main gate of Gazipur District Police Lines, said Gazipur Sadar Police Station OC Mehedi Hasan.

Following the accident, police detained the bus and its driver, Suman, son of Kofil Uddin of Uru village in Kapasia, Gazipur.

According to the OC, the couple had parked their private car near the Police Lines gate before visiting a shop across the road. After leaving the shop, they were crossing the road when a speeding bus of Path-er Sathi Paribahan (Gazipur-J-11-0056), coming from Chandna Chowrasta, hit them in the BRT lane.

On-duty police and local residents rushed the injured couple to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College in Gazipur. Doctors declared Mostafiz Hasan dead, while his critically injured wife was later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.