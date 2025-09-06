Over 300 families trapped in water, misery deepens in Dhamrai

For nearly three years, more than 300 families in Chhoto Chandrail, Ward 9 of Dhamrai Municipality, have been living virtually marooned as stagnant water engulfs their homes and roads.

Without a proper drainage system, the area remains waterlogged for most of the year, leaving residents in constant distress, battling foul odors, and suffering from widespread health problems.

Despite being upgraded to a category A municipality in 2016, residents say essential services never materialized.

From Talatola Commissioner Mor through Chhoto Chandrail to the Dhaka–Aricha highway, no drainage infrastructure exists, turning the area into a perennial swamp.

Every day, hundreds of families, along with over a thousand students from three schools and a madrasa, are forced to wade through filthy water.

The consequences have been severe. Children and the elderly frequently fall ill with diarrhea, skin infections, fevers, and other waterborne diseases.

Even light rainfall pushes dirty water into homes, damaging houses and making many unlivable. Residents accuse the authorities of ignoring repeated complaints.

“My husband drives an autorickshaw, but he can’t bring it home. The children can’t attend school, and we can’t even step outside. The water has reached our gate, and the smell from the waste is unbearable. We just want freedom from this suffering,” said housewife Razia Akter.

Another resident, Rahela Khatun, added: “The road has been submerged for three to four years. No drainage system exists. Even when locals clean it themselves, the water returns within days. Three of our houses are already ruined. We cook while standing in water. Our children constantly suffer from itching and fevers. We are helpless.”

Fazlur Rahman, a long-time resident, echoed the frustration: “For three years, this water hasn’t gone away. A little rain is enough to flood our homes. The stench is unbearable. Children can’t walk to school. People are in terrible misery. We urge the authorities to act immediately.”

Municipal officials have promised both urgent measures and a long-term solution.

Dhamrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and municipal administrator Md Mamnun Hasan Anik acknowledged the crisis: “The road from Jyotibidya Niketan to Commissioner Mor in Ward 9 has been underwater for some time. It was last repaired 5–7 years ago, but no recent work has been done. We will send the matter to the ministry soon, and once funds are allocated, we hope to resolve the suffering quickly.”