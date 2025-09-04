Friday, September 05, 2025

Police: Footage shows journalist Bulu jumping off Rupsa Bridge

The deceased’s brother filed an unnatural death case at Labanchara police station

Journalist Wahed Uz Zaman Bulu. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 08:54 PM

Khulna police have said that journalist Wahed Uz Zaman Bulu, 60, reportedly jumped off the Khan Jahan Ali bridge (Rupsa Bridge) over the Rupsa River, according to CCTV footage.

Dr Mohammad Monjur Morshed, superintendent of the River Police, Khulna zone, on Thursday said in a press release that Bulu’s body was recovered by the River Police on Sunday around 7:50pm. Identification documents found in his possession confirmed his identity.

The deceased’s brother filed an unnatural death case at Labanchara police station of Khulna Metropolitan Police. The Rupsa River police outpost is currently investigating the case.

Footage collected from two CCTV cameras installed on the bridge shows Bulu allegedly jumping off the bridge around 2:20pm on Sunday, police said.

SP Morshed added that the post-mortem examination has been completed, and viscera samples have been collected for chemical testing. The investigation into the unnatural death is ongoing.

 

