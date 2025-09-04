RU Chhatra Dal leader sued for indecent remarks on 91 female students

A case has been filed against Anisur Rahman Milon, vice president of the Shah Makhdum Hall unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), at Rajshahi University, over making indecent comments on Facebook about 91 female students.

The case was lodged by Sultan Ahmed Rahi, president of the university unit of JCD, with Motihar police station on Thursday afternoon.

The accused, Milon, 25, is a student of the 2018–19 academic session in the Department of Philosophy at Rajshahi University.

He was recently expelled from his post as vice president of the Shah Makhdum Hall unit of JCD. He lived in room 201 of the same hall.

His home is in Tetiyarkanda village of Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district.

According to the case statement, on Tuesday, JCD vice president at Rajshahi University, Jannatun Naeem Tuhina, posted a status on her personal Facebook account condemning the alleged arbitrary summoning of 91 students by the provost of “July 36 Hall."

In response, Milon, posted highly indecent, offensive and derogatory remarks targeting women.

The case statement further noted that the university JCD formed an investigation committee over the incident. Despite repeated attempts, Milon did not provide a satisfactory explanation and switched off his mobile phone, which was deemed proof that the remarks were made intentionally.

As a result, he was expelled permanently from both his primary membership and his position as hall vice president.

The case statement reads that the remarks not only inflicted psychological harm on a female leader but also sought to tarnish the reputation of the organization. His actions constitute a punishable offence under the Digital Security Act 2018 and relevant provisions of the Penal Code of Bangladesh.

Efforts were made multiple times to contact Abdul Malek, officer-in-charge of Motihar police station, for comment regarding the case, but no response was received.