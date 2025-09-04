2 toddlers drown in Gazipur pond

Two toddlers drowned after falling into an abandoned pond behind their home while playing in Gazipur on Wednesday afternoon, casting a pall of grief over the area.

The incident took place around 5:30pm in the Paschimpara area of Konabari (Ambag) under the city corporation.

The victims were identified as Yanur, 2, son of Azad from Jamalpur and Habib, 2, son of Amir Hossain from Tangail.

Both families had been living in a rented house at Afsar Hazi’s residence in Paschimpara, Konabari.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s Konabari police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam, quoting locals, said Yanur and Habib were playing together when they wandered behind the house.

When the families could not find them, a search began. About an hour later, their bodies were found floating in the abandoned pond behind the house.

Locals retrieved them and rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The pond had reportedly been abandoned for a long time. The families took the bodies to their ancestral homes later that night.