Monday, September 01, 2025

Home adviser: Air Force, Navy to be deployed alongside Army in Feb polls

Attack on Nur 'unfortunate,' he says

Home Adviser, Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury held an exchange of views with officials of various government agencies at Sylhet Deputy Commissioner’s office. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 05:19 PM

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said members of the Air Force and the Navy will be deployed along with the Army in the upcoming national parliamentary elections in February

“One Ansar member will also be assigned to each presiding officer for security,” he told journalists on Monday after a views-exchange meeting with officials of various government forces at the deputy commissioner’s office in in Sylhet.

The election-related police training will begin at the Razarbagh Police Lines from Sunday, with Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, and Ansar members to be trained gradually.

Commenting on campus unrest, he stressed that the incident at Chittagong University (CU) and Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) should be resolved through dialogue, noting that law enforcement is not required everywhere.

On the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, he termed it “unfortunate” and expressed hope for Nur’s speedy recovery, urging all to work together in the country’s interest.

Bangladesh ArmyBangladesh NavyBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Dhaka Tribune

