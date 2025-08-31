Tearful CU pro-VC pleads for calm amid student-local violence

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Chittagong University Professor Md Kamal Uddin broke down in tears as the administration did not provide any assistance in controlling the situation after a series of clashes between students of the university and locals left the proctor and more than 150 students injured.

A video of the incident has already spread on social media.

On Sunday, in the afternoon, after inquiring about the condition of the injured students at the university medical centre, he broke down in tears while talking to journalists.

Professor Md Kamal Uddin said: “I am comparatively fine. My students are the most injured. We have not received any assistance from the Army or Border Guard Bangladesh so far. Every student is being hacked with machetes. What kind of world are we in? Please rescue our students. Our proctor, our pro-VC are injured. Almost all our teachers and students are injured. We cannot provide space in the medical centre. Chhatra League cadres wearing helmets are beating our students. We have spoken to the home affairs adviser, we have spoken to the office of the chief adviser, but still, no one is beside us.”

Crying, he then said: “Our students, please calm down. Residents, please calm down. We have been in this university for so many years, and we had a good relationship with this village. This has happened due to the instigation of another conspiratorial quarter. Do not play a part in this game.”

Addressing the students, the pro-vice-chancellor said: “We are by your side. Justice will be served regarding this incident.”

It may be mentioned that, due to an incident of a caretaker of a rented house assaulting a female student, clashes and counter-chases took place between students and local residents from around 12:15am on Saturday night until Sunday noon in the Gate No 2 area of the university.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Proctor Professor Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif, and at least 150 students were injured in the clashes. Local residents claimed that 10 to 12 people on their side were also injured.

After the clashes, the Hathazari Upazila administration imposed Section 144 in the Chittagong University area. This order will remain effective until 12am on Monday night. The information was announced in a notice signed on Sunday by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Abdullah Al Mumin.

Speaking to the students, it was learned that in the Gate No 2 area of the university, a female student of the Philosophy Department engaged in an altercation with a caretaker around 11:30pm when she was prevented from entering the house due to being late. At one stage, the caretaker assaulted the female student.

She informed one of her male friends about the matter on her mobile phone. Upon receiving the news, several students gathered to catch the caretaker, and the tension spread in the area.

At that time, locals engaged in clashes with the students. At one stage, locals gathered through announcements from the mosque microphone and attacked the students. On the other hand, students also engaged in clashes through announcements from the mosque microphone of CU’s Suhrawardy Hall.

Chittagong University Medical Centre physician Muhammad Tipu Sultan said: “Many students have been admitted to the medical centre in an injured state. We have given them primary treatment. Those whose condition is critical we have sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.”