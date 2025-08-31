No clear favorite as 8 panels vie for Jucsu leadership

After 33 long years, Jahangirnagar University is set to hold the JU Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election. Although eight different panels—representing political, cultural, and independent groups—are contesting this year, students believe that no single panel will be able to secure victory in all the posts.

Instead, candidates’ personal reputation, connection with students, and previous roles in political or cultural movements are expected to play the most decisive role in shaping voter choices.

The entire campus has already turned vibrant with electioneering. Posters, rallies, and slogans have made the university abuzz with campaign activities.

The Jucsu and hall union elections are scheduled for September 11. In total, 179 candidates are contesting for 25 Jucsu positions, including 10 for vice-president (VP) and nine for general secretary (GS).

Eight panels in the contest

In this year’s Jucsu election, eight panels are vying for student support--the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) panel; the Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir; the Shikkharthi Oikko Forum supported by Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Bagchas); Sampritir Oikko, a coalition of a faction of Chhatra Union and cultural groups; the Sotontrto Shikkharthi Sommelon led by movement activist Abdur Rashid Jitu; the Sanshoptok Parishad, backed by another faction of Chhatra Union; the Sotronto Ongikar Parishad, formed by a faction of the Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance; and a panel by the Socialist Students’ Front.

In addition to these organized groups, several independent candidates are also contesting, adding further dynamism to the race.

Strategic moves in the vote battle

Panels have taken strategic approaches in their candidate lists. The "Sampritir Oikko" panel, led by leftist and cultural organizations, nominated the highest number of women (11) and ethnic minority students (7) to attract minority voters. They also included members of the Sanatan Vidyarthi Parishad to pull Hindu student votes.

Meanwhile, for the top two positions, the Chhatra Dal panel fielded a female candidate, Tanjila Hossain, president of a female dormitory, for the GS post. Observers believe this move aims to attract female voters. Chhatra Dal has also recently expanded its organizational base by appointing 535 new leaders at the hall and unit levels, which may give them an advantage in certain posts.

Additionally, the "Shikkharthi Oikko Forum" (Bagchas) has placed additional female candidates beyond the reserved women’s seats and is maintaining close coordination with independent hall candidates to maximize influence.

On the other hand, the "Sotontro Shikkharthi Sommelon" led by Abdur Rashid Jitu—who resigned from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, accusing its leaders of bias—has already gained traction through active involvement in campus-based social movements. Many believe this has made them a strong contender for several key positions.

What do the students say?

Young voters argue that this election will be less about panels and more about individuals.

Salahuddin, a student of the Geography and Environment department, said: “Looking at the declared panels, it seems unlikely that any one of them will dominate. This is a residential university, and we all know each other. The candidates who enjoy personal credibility, strong ties with students, and a good past record will be the ones to win.”

Sirajum Munira, a student of Zoology, added: “I believe that beyond panel politics, voters will consider individual ideology and commitment. A candidate’s personal qualities will matter most.”