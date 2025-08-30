40-year-old dies in Cox’s Bazar road crash

A man was killed in a road accident in the Khutakhali Fulchhari Gate area on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway under Chakaria upazila of the district on Saturday morning..

The deceased was Nurul Azim, 40, a resident of Eidgarh union parishad in Ramu upazila of the district.

The accident occurred around 9:30am when a speeding microbus hit a motorcycle from behind, leaving bike rider Nurul critically injured, said Malumghat Highway police station Police Inspector Md. Mehedi Hasan.

Nurul was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.