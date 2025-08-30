Kishoreganj’s ‘Pagla Mosque’ collects 32 sacks of donation

Authorities have collected 32 sacks of cash and gold from the donation boxes of historic ‘Pagla Mosque’ in Kishoreganj on Saturday morning after four months and 17 days since the last count.

The nine donation boxes were opened around 7am in the presence of Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) and President of Pagla Mosque Management Committee Fouzia Khan and Superintendent of Police Hasan Chowdhury.

A team of nearly 500 people including members of the mosque management committee, teachers and students of the madrasha and orphanage situated within the mosque complex took part in the counting process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Kishoreganj, Mizabe Rahmat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohammad Nahid Hasan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Jesmin Akhtar, Sadar upazila UNO Kamrul Hasan Maruf, and Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Rupali Bank Mohammad Ali Haresi, along with 220 students of the historical Jamia Imdadiya Madrasa, 120 students from the Nurul Quran Hafizia Madrasa of Pagla Mosque, 100 staff members of the bank, 34 members of the mosque committee, and 20 members of the law enforcement agency participated.

Earlier, on April 12, the authorities found over Tk9.17 crore from 11 donation boxes.

Besides, a significant amount of foreign currencies and gold ornaments were also recovered from the donation boxes.