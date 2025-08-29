First female VP candidate enters race in Rucsu election history

For the first time in the 63-year history of the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu), a female student has announced her candidacy for the post of vice-president (VP).

She made the announcement in a Facebook post at 10am on Friday and has already collected her nomination papers.

The candidate, Tasin Khan, is a student of the 2020–21 academic year at the university’s Institute of Education and Research. She was a frontline activist during the July uprising and served as the coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Rajshahi University.

Investigation shows that between the establishment of Rucsu in 1964 and 1989, 14 elections were held. Although several female students participated in central union elections during this period, no woman has ever contested for the VP post until now.

Tasin Khan said that after discussions about Rucsu following August 5, she decided to stand for election, though the post had not been finalized at that time. After consulting with well-wishers, she chose to run for the vice-president position.

She added that Rucsu represents a historic opportunity, and recognizing its significance, she intends to participate in the election with plans drawn from her own abilities. “This is a major step for me because I have no party support, funding, or campaign team,” she said.

Reflecting on her experiences during the July uprising, she said that as coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, she feared she might never return to a normal life.

“Perhaps I would die on the streets, or spend the rest of my life in prison. I faced death very closely at that time. Later, I regained a normal life. During this bonus period, I have no fear of losing anything or greed for gain,” she added.

She further added: “July has made me fully appreciate the importance of conscience. Even with multiple opportunities ahead, I have not considered affiliating with any political organization,” she said.

However, she expressed concerns over the potential risks in the Rucsu election. “There is significant power at stake, which may create a tense atmosphere on campus. Cyberbullying, personal attacks, and defamation remain a concern, she said.

“Distorting images and spreading them on social media could occur. The university administration promised an anti-cyberbullying cell, but we have yet to see its operations start. This raises the possibility of facing unpleasant situations during the election,” she added.