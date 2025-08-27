Gazipur road with 20 dangerous bends claims 11 lives in past 8 months

The 32km Maona-Kaliakair road, a vital link between Maona junction in Sreepur and Kaliakair, Gazipur has bends that are each a potential death trap.

Numerous fatal accidents occur along its bends.

The road features 20 particularly hazardous turns where accidents occur almost daily, rendering the route highly dangerous.

Passing through the Sal-Gajari forest, the road allows quick travel between Maona and Kaliakair, making it a preferred route for commuters. Many tourists also use the road to access the area.

According to admission and mortality data from Sreepur Upazila Health Complex and the emergency department of a private hospital near Maona junction, more than 50 accidents have occurred along these bends from January to August this year, resulting in 11 deaths.

Around 100 have been injured, many of whom now live with permanent disabilities. Yet, no visible preventive measures have been undertaken by the relevant authorities.

Local drivers, passengers and residents report that accidents happen at almost every bend daily.

Despite the road’s 32km stretch featuring 20 hazardous curves and 11 fatalities alongside hundreds of injuries over the past eight months, authorities have failed to take effective measures to prevent further incidents.

Recent accidents

On August 2, at around 4:45pm, a three-vehicle collision involving a truck, an auto-rickshaw, and a microbus occurred at the Chairman Bari Morh in Chapa Union, Kaliakair. Three auto-rickshaw passengers were seriously injured.

On August 15, in the early morning at location 92 in Fulbaria Union, Kaliakair, motorcyclist Gauranga Chandra Mondal, 48, was killed. He was the son of Tushto Charan Mondal from Nandonpun, Manikganj Sadar.

On Thursday, a fast-moving truck lost control near Paikpara Stand and fell to the roadside, seriously injuring the driver and helper.

On Sunday, a pickup carrying fish lost control at Chairman Bari Morh and collided with a roadside tree.

On July 18, a head-on collision between a covered van and a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw at Borchala claimed the lives of five, including three members of the same family: Zahidul Islam, his wife Nasrin Akter and their son Abu Huraira, along with passenger Shafikul Islam and the auto-rickshaw driver Mehedi.

On July 19, at around 8:30am, medicine trader Rodro Pal, 25, from Shimultoli village was crushed by a cement mixer near Chapa Bridge.

On June 14, at Badnibhanga (Mansurabad), a motorcyclist Harunur Rashid, 35, and passenger Zakir Hossain, 38, were thrown onto the road by a moving vehicle and died.

On February 15, two individuals, Rashed and Abu Bakr Siddique, were killed in an accident at Kawran Bazar.

Road conditions and safety concerns

On-site observations reveal that the Maona-Kaliakair road has 20 perilous bends where accidents frequently occur.

Most of these curves lack effective signage, and the existing markers are often unclear and difficult to see from a distance.

CNG driver Jabbar Mia said: “Vehicles travel at 70–80km/h on this road. Sudden control is difficult. The bends are so sharp that the opposite side is not visible. Existing indicators are unclear, particularly at night.”

Another driver, Kabir Hossain, suggested: “Convex mirrors should be installed at major bends so drivers can see oncoming traffic and avoid accidents. Proper signal lights would eliminate most hazards.”

Authority response

The Gazipur office of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is responsible for managing the road section from Maona to Fulbaria.

Assistant Engineer Mohammad Sohel Mia stated that while installing signal lights along both sides of every 100-meter section is not feasible, they will provide immediate signage indicating right and left turns.

He added that speed breakers are not standard on this road.

After consulting higher authorities, the department plans to install rumble strips on the 13km stretch with hazardous bends to prevent accidents.

Missing road indicators will be restored promptly.