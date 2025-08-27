Two killed, one injured in Gaibandha road crash

Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Panthapara on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway under Gobindaganj upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Hamidul Islam, 30, son of Insar Ali of Champatoli village under Ghoraghat upazila and Rocky Miah, 28, of the same village.

The injured was van driver Robiul Islam of the upazila.

Highway police sources said the accident occurred around 8pm when a speeding truck rammed into a van, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and the driver critically injured.

Upon being informed, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, along with highway police, recovered the bodies and rescued the injured driver.

He was rushed to the upazila health complex where he is undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj Highway police station Mozaffar Hossain said legal proceedings were underway in this regard.