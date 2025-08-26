Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Father, son hacked dead in Chuadanga

Locals said Taiyab Ali had a long-standing dispute with his cousin Raju

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 06:08 PM

A man and his son were hacked to death on Tuesday over a land dispute in the Alokdia area of Chuadanga Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Taiyab Ali, 45, a resident of Alokdia Bazarpara, and his 16-year-old son Miraj.

Locals said Taiyab Ali had a long-standing dispute with his cousin Raju. Around 11am, an altercation broke out when Raju and his cousin Babu attacked Taiyab and Miraj with sharp weapons. Miraj died on the spot, while Taiyab was critically injured.

He was first taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Kushtia Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened. He was eventually brought back to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 2:30pm.

Chuadanga Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mr Md Khaledur Rahman said police conducted a drive and detained Raju and Babu.

Legal action is underway, he added.



Topics:

Chuadangahacked to death
