Man suspected of theft beaten to death in Mymensingh

A man suspected theft was beaten to death by a mob at a mosque in Trishal upazila early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rana Mia, son of Amsor Ali of Hiron Palashia village in Sadar upazila, said Trishal police station Officer-in-Charge Munsur Ahmed

Several thefts had been reported at Raimony Madhyapara Baitul Rahman Jam-e-Mosque over the past few months, said the OC.

Around midnight on Sunday, locals caught Rana inside the mosque on suspicion of theft and announced it over the mosque loudspeaker. He was then beaten, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue.