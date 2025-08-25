Monday, August 25, 2025

1.5-year-old drowns in Jamalpur pond

The accident happened around 11am at Paschim Namapara in Chargolabari village under Jorkhali union

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 04:58 PM

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur on Monday.

The accident around 11am at Paschim Namapara in Chargolabari village of Jorkhali union in the upazila. Madarganj Model Police Station OC Md Saifullah Saif said police visited the spot after being informed of the incident.

The deceased Iman Mundil was the son of Shakil of Paschim Namapara in the village.

According to locals, Iman was playing in the yard around 11am when he went missing. Later, his body was found floating in a nearby pond.

Jorkhali Union Ward-6 Member Md Aminul Islam Torofdar said the family was unaware when the child fell into the pond.

JamalpurChildren drowned
