Hanif bus seized after Comilla crash kills four of a family

Highway police have detained a Hanif Paribahan bus in connection with a crash on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Comilla’s Paduar Bazar , which killed four members of the same family, including a husband, wife, and two sons on Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, the bus, Hanif Enterprise Dhaka Metro-B-12-2197, was seized in front of Khadghar Manama Hotel in Debidwar upazila of Comilla.

Confirming the seizure, Comilla Regional Highway Police Superintendent Khairul Alam said that a case was filed under the Road Safety Act by Abul Kalam, brother of the deceased Omar Ali.

The case names the Hanif bus, which was driving against traffic, along with the lorry driver and helper as unidentified accused.

Based on the investigation, police carried out an operation and seized the bus in front of Manama Hotel in Debidwar. Both the bus and the lorry are currently in police custody.

The police superintendent added that seizing the vehicles will help in tracking down and arresting the drivers who are currently absconding.

On Friday, four passengers of a private car, all from the same family, were killed after the vehicle was crushed under a cement-laden lorry at Paduar Bazar on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Comilla.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Omar Ali, 80, his wife Nurjahan Begum, 65, their elder son Abul Hashem, 50, who was driving the private car and another son Abul Kashem, 45.

They were residents of Hosenpur village under Barura upazila in Comilla’s Laksam area.





