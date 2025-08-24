Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hanif bus seized after Comilla crash kills four of a family

They fatal crash took place on Friday noon

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:46 PM

Highway police have detained a Hanif Paribahan bus in connection with a crash on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Comilla’s Paduar Bazar , which killed four members of the same family, including a husband, wife, and two sons on Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, the bus, Hanif Enterprise Dhaka Metro-B-12-2197, was seized in front of Khadghar Manama Hotel in Debidwar upazila of Comilla.

Confirming the seizure, Comilla Regional Highway Police Superintendent Khairul Alam said that a case was filed under the Road Safety Act by Abul Kalam, brother of the deceased Omar Ali.

The case names the Hanif bus, which was driving against traffic, along with the lorry driver and helper as unidentified accused.

Based on the investigation, police carried out an operation and seized the bus in front of Manama Hotel in Debidwar. Both the bus and the lorry are currently in police custody.

The police superintendent added that seizing the vehicles will help in tracking down and arresting the drivers who are currently absconding.

On Friday, four passengers of a private car, all from the same family, were killed after the vehicle was crushed under a cement-laden lorry at Paduar Bazar on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway in Comilla.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Omar Ali, 80, his wife Nurjahan Begum, 65, their elder son Abul Hashem, 50, who was driving the private car and another son Abul Kashem, 45.

They were residents of Hosenpur village under Barura upazila in Comilla’s Laksam area.



Topics:

ComillaRoad Accident
Read More

Road crash leaves 2 dead in Natore

Maulana Bhasani Bridge sees first fatal accident

4 of a family killed in Comilla road crash

22-year-old beaten to death over ‘extortion’ in Comilla

ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

Two women killed in suspected hit-and-run in Pabna

Latest News

CPD: $42.6bn investment needed to achieve 30% renewable electricity target

Pujara announces retirement from Indian cricket

DMP transfers Mohammadpur OC, two inspectors

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

One more dies of dengue, 430 hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x