Passengers stage protest at Chittagong station after missing train

Hundreds of Cox’s Bazar-bound passengers of the Saikat Express staged a protest at Chittagong Railway Station on Sunday morning.

They demonstrated inside the station and sat on the railway tracks, disrupting train movement.

As a result, the Sylhet-bound Paharika Express could not leave the station on schedule. It finally departed after a delay of one hour and 10 minutes.

The situation returned to normal after the protesting passengers were later accommodated on the Cox’s Bazar-bound Tourist Express.

According to railway officials and passengers, the Mahanagar Express from Dhaka was scheduled to arrive at Chittagong Railway Station at 3:30am. However, it reached around 6:10am.

Many of its passengers had advance tickets for the Cox’s Bazar-bound Saikat Express, which was supposed to take them from Chittagong to the tourist town.

Due to the late arrival of the Mahanagar Express, they missed the Saikat Express.

Frustrated, the passengers began protesting at Chittagong Railway Station after disembarking.

During the protest, they blocked the Sylhet-bound Paharika Express train.

Railway Security Force Inspector Aman Ullah, who was on duty at Chittagong station, said: “The situation is now normal. The passengers who missed the Saikat Express were accommodated on the Tourist Express, which left Chittagong at 11:40am.”