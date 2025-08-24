Sunday, August 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Road crash leaves 2 dead in Natore

A speeding bus crashed into a van 

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 10:26 AM

Two people, including a van driver, were killed as a speeding bus crashed into a van on Natore-Bogura highway in Natore on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as van driver Mozammel Haque, 40 and his passenger Akhtar Hossain, 48, both from Bara Baraihati village in Singra upazila.

Mahabur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jhalmolia Highway police station, said the Bogura-bound coach from the southern region collided head-on with the van around 11:30pm at Barurhat on the highway, leaving the van smashed and thrown off the road.

Firefighters, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and took them to Natore Sadar Hospital where physicians declared them dead, he said.

Police later seized the bus but the driver and his assistant managed to flee. 

Topics:

NatoreRoad Accident
