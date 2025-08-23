Jucsu race begins amid shortfall of women, ethnic minority, independent Candidates

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections, scheduled for September 11, have drawn 740 nomination papers, but women, ethnic minority students, and independent candidates remain severely underrepresented, raising concerns about the inclusivity of campus politics.

Of the 740 nominations, 555 came from male students and 185 from female students—just one-fourth of the total. Yet women constitute nearly half of the 11,919 registered voters. For central Jucsu posts, female representation is almost invisible in key leadership positions. Among 21 vice president aspirants, none are women, while only 2 of 15 general secretary candidates are female.

Many other posts—including literature and publications secretary, sports secretary, transport secretary, and social welfare secretary—have no women candidates. Most female candidates are contesting reserved assistant general secretary or general executive member seats.

Hall union contests show a similar trend. Across 21 halls, 315 positions are up for grabs, with 340 nominations from men and 128 from women. Several women’s halls could not field candidates for all positions. In many cases, posts are likely to be filled uncontested.

Nawab Faizunnesa Hall and Hall 13 have only six candidates each, Sufia Kamal Hall has ten, Begum Khaleda Zia Hall 11, and Pritilata Hall 13. In contrast, Fazilatunnesa Hall has 15 candidates, Jahanara Imam Hall 16, and Hall 15, Taramon Bibi Hall, and Rokeya Hall 17.

Ethnic minority representation is equally low. Panels backed by Islami Chhatrashibir and Bangladesh Chhatra Dal did not nominate a single ethnic minority student, while the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council (BDSC) and an independent ticket nominated only one each.

The Unity of Harmony panel stands out with nine ethnic minority candidates from the Chakma, Tripura, and Rajbanshi communities, but this remains a small share of the overall candidates. Faculty members note that ethnic minority students are active in cultural events and protest movements, yet rarely gain leadership roles.

Independent candidacy is also struggling. Students cite campaigning, funding, and appointing polling agents as major hurdles without panel backing. Several students, requesting anonymity, described contesting as an independent as “an uphill battle,” noting the lack of posters, manpower, and funds makes it difficult to compete effectively.

Interviews with over 15 female students reveal multiple reasons for their limited participation. They cited restricted opportunities in panel politics, online harassment, safety concerns, and family pressure. Faria Zaman Niki, a student of Anthropology, said, “Women in politics face relentless media trials and slut-shaming. It’s incredibly difficult to withstand that pressure.” Faiza Mehzabin Priontee, president of the Jahangirnagar University Cultural Alliance, added, “Women are losing interest in politics because the campus environment isn’t inclusive. Women-friendly spaces have eroded sharply. Since last August, the administration hasn’t taken a decisive stance. Complaints of abuse are routinely ignored, and perpetrators act with impunity.”

Experts warn that the underrepresentation of women and ethnic minority candidates could weaken both the election and the future of student leadership. Rezwana Karim Singdha, associate professor of Anthropology at JU, said decades-long gaps in Jucsu elections, combined with online harassment, have discouraged female participation.

Professor Mafruhi Sattar, member of Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union and acting dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, noted structural issues with hall unions. “Under the current constitution, only one-third of elected members are needed for a hall union to function. That means if just six members are elected, a hall union can operate. Unlike Jucsu, there is no provision to hold fresh elections if a post remains vacant,” he explained.

Observers caution that student politics is a pipeline for national leadership. Persistent exclusion of women and marginalized groups on campus could have long-term societal consequences, limiting diversity in leadership and decision-making in broader political arenas.

With nominations revealing stark disparities, the upcoming Jucsu election highlights ongoing gender and ethnic minority gaps in university leadership, prompting calls for a more inclusive and equitable student political environment.