2 arrested for rape of woman in Thakurgaon

Two people have been arrested in a cased filed over the rape of a woman in Thakurgaon.

The arrests were made during a raid around 11pm on Friday (August 22), said Bhulli Police Station Officer-in-Charge on Saturday.

The arrestees were identified as Hamidur Rahman, 52, of Uttar Khenpara in Barogaon Union of Sadar Upazila, and Israt Jahan Nasrin, 23, of Collegepara in Balia Union. Another accused, Zaherul Islam, 48, of Khenpara in Barogaon Union, remains absconding.

According to the case statement, on the morning of August 19, the victim went to Bhulli Bazar to buy medicine. There she met poultry trader Hamidur Rahman and Zaherul Islam. Using various tactics, they lured her into an autorickshaw and took her first to Khoshbazar and later to the Jiner Mosque area.

She was then taken to the house of Nasrin at Collegepara in Bhulli, where she was confined in a room and raped. Afterwards, the perpetrators gave Tk 700 to the victim and Tk 100 to Nasrin before fleeing the scene.

When the incident came to light, the victim’s family immediately filed a complaint at Bhulli Police Station around 9pm on Friday, naming three accused.

The arrestees were sent to court on Saturday morning, while an operation is underway to arrest the remaining accused, the OC said.