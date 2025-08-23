Maulana Bhasani Bridge sees first fatal accident

On the third day after its inauguration, an accident occurred on the approach road to the Maulana Bhasani Bridge, leaving one person dead.

On Friday evening, an elderly woman named Khadeja Begum, 80, was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the approach road to the Maulana Bhasani Bridge over the Teesta River, in the Dui Thana Mor area of Chilmari Upazila, Kurigram.

The deceased Khadeja Begum was a resident of that area.

Locals said that in the evening, many people were riding motorcycles at high speed to see the bridge.

At that time, while crossing the road, Khadeja Begum was hit by a motorcycle and died on the spot.

They complained that this was the first accident since the bridge opened.

Chilmari Police Station OC Ashraful Islam confirmed the accident, saying one person had died.

The victim’s grandson, Mostafiz Rahman, said that after hearing about his grandmother’s death in the accident, the body was taken home.

She was buried after a funeral prayer at 10pm at her residence.

It should be noted that last Wednesday afternoon, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government and Youth and Sports, inaugurated the much-awaited Maulana Bhasani Bridge for the people of Gaibandha and Kurigram.

However, irregularities and problems began within a day of the inauguration. Due to the theft of electric cables from the bridge’s lamp posts, the bridge plunges into darkness every evening.

Even on the inauguration night, the lights on the bridge were not turned on, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of visitors.

Locals blame the negligence and irresponsibility of the LGED for this incident.