Rucsu election: Deferred nomination distribution to begin Sunday

The distribution of nomination forms for the long-stalled Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election will commence on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Election Commission on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, nomination forms will be distributed from 10am to 5pm on Sunday through Tuesday, while submissions will be accepted from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday and August 28.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 31 and September 1, followed by the publication of the preliminary list of candidates on September 2.

Candidates may withdraw their nominations between 9am and 5pm on September 3 and the final list of candidates will be published on September 4.

Chief Election Commissioner of Rucsu, Professor Amjad Hossain, said: “We have already expressed our firm commitment to conducting a free, fair and impartial election. To this end, we have held meetings with provosts at the hall level. We have also sat multiple times with various cultural, social and voluntary organisations, who have extended their cooperation and assurances.”

Earlier, the distribution of nomination forms for the hall union and senate student representative elections of Rucsu 2025 was scheduled to begin at 9am on Wednesday.

However, citing “unavoidable reasons,” the Election Commission announced the suspension of the process on Tuesday night.

Explaining the matter later, the chief election commissioner said that administrative activities were disrupted as teachers and officials observed a day-long work stoppage demanding the implementation of the quota for wards.

Although preparations were complete, the disruption caused flaws in the process, preventing the distribution from taking place.

Nevertheless, in line with the announced schedule, the Rucsu election will be held on September 15.