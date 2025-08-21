Chhatra Dal leader expelled over abduction of Sirajganj journalist

Due to the incident of abduction and torture of a journalist in Sirajganj, Munna Sarkar, sports secretary of Chhatra Dal of Union No 1 Bhadraghat under Kamarkhanda Upazila, has been expelled from all positions, including his primary membership.

In this regard, a press release signed by Kamarkhanda Upazila Chhatra Dal Convener Mahmudul Hasan and Member Secretary Tanvir Islam was issued on Wednesday.

The press release said that Munna Sarkar has been expelled from all positions, including primary membership, for being involved in activities against the discipline of the organization, by the Kamarkhanda Upazila branch of Chhatra Dal.

Chhatra Dal’s Member Secretary Tanvir Islam said that since all allegations against Munna Sarkar were proven, he has been expelled. “We will not tolerate any injustice.”

The reason behind the expulsion was that for several days, a news outlet named "Janatar Alo" had been publishing reports about various misdeeds of Munna Sarkar. As a result, Munna Sarkar, along with several others, abducted the journalist. Afterwards, the victim’s family informed the Sirajganj Army Camp. Due to the army’s intervention, the journalist was returned home.