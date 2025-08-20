Man kills ex-wife, takes own life by poisoning in Dhamrai

A man reportedly killed his ex-wife and later took his own life by consuming poison in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Kalampur Bus Stand area of the upazila, said Dhamrai police station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam.

The deceased were identified as Pinki Akhter, 25, daughter of Ansar Ali and her ex-husband Badr Uddin, 28, son of Insan Ali of Bathuli area of the same upazila.

Police and locals said Pinki and Badr Uddin married four years ago and had a four-year-old child. Due to family disputes, the couple got divorced in April this year and had no further contact.

On Wednesday morning, Badr went to his ex-wife’s house to see their child. During an argument, he attacked Pinki with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured. She died on the spot.

Badr then consumed poison and fell unconscious.

Locals rescued him and took him to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Locals said the child was at home during the incident and witnessed the murder of the mother.

Dhamrai police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam said: “The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy. Primarily it is assumed that the incident happened centring a dispute over the child. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report.”





