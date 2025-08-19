Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Attack at Maskanda bus stand halts bus services on Dhaka-Mymensingh route

Emergency meeting was called at the deputy commissioner office to solve the issue, said police

Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 08:42 PM

Bus services on Dhaka-Mymensingh route remained suspended from Tuesday afternoon in protest against attack on a bus counter at Maskanda bus stand in Mymensingh district, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.

Quoting witnesses, Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam, superintendent of Mymensingh Police, said a group of young men, numbering 50, riding on motorcycles swooped on the ticket counter of United Paribahan in the afternoon and carried out vandalism inside the bus counter, forcing the authorities to shut it.

Protesting the attack, the workers and owners called an indefinite strike, halting bus movement from Mymensingh to Dhaka, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Sylhet and northern parts of the country.

However, an emergency meeting was called at the deputy commissioner office around 8am to solve the issue, said SP Akhtar.

“We are trying our best to resume bus services,” he said.

Topics:

AttackMymensingh
