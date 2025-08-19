Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Chhatra Dal leader expelled for referring Bangabandhu as ‘Father of the Nation’ on Facebook

Holding an important party position, he cannot make such a post, said Jamiyul Islam, convener of Upazila Chhatra Dal

Photo of Chhatra Dal leader Ishtiaq who was expelled for calling Sheikh Mujib the Father of the Nation. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 12:34 AM

Ishaq Ahmed Antor, joint convener of Mohanganj Upazila Chhatra Dal in Netrakona has been expelled from his organizational position for a Facebook post referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "Father of the Nation".

The decision was announced on Sunday through a press release signed by Ashraful Islam Khan Pathan, office secretary of the District Chhatra Dal.

Earlier on Sunday, after receiving a show-cause notice from the District Chhatra Dal for violating party discipline, Ishaq Ahmed voluntarily resigned from the party. Later that day, he was officially expelled, and all party members were instructed not to maintain any organizational relationship with him. The decision was approved by District Chhatra Dal President Anik Mahbub Chowdhury and General Secretary Shamsul Huda Shamim.

According to party and local sources, on Friday, Ishaq Ahmed posted on his personal Facebook account, writing: “There is no specialty in birth or death, what matters is winning people’s hearts. Happy birthday, motherland, humble respect to the Father of the Nation.”

When the post came to light, the District Chhatra Dal issued a show-cause notice on Sunday, asking him to appear in person and explain within 24 hours. Instead of complying, Ishaq Ahmed posted on Facebook that he was voluntarily resigning from the party.

“Holding an important party position, he cannot make such a post,” said Jamiyul Islam, convener of Upazila Chhatra Dal. “It goes against the party’s ideals and discipline. After receiving the show-cause notice, he should have responded respectfully. Instead of replying, he showed arrogance, leading to his expulsion from the organization.”

Attempts to contact Ishaq Ahmed regarding the matter were unsuccessful as his mobile number was switched off.

Topics:

Chhatra DalNetrokona
Read More

Final day sees all student organizations collecting nomination forms for Ducsu polls

Floral tribute marks final journey of Jatin Sarkar

Uncertainty surrounds JCD ahead of Ducsu election

Chhatra Dal president: Banned Chhatra League activists destabilizing DU halls

Jubo Dal activist stabbed dead in Sylhet

Meeting held on the ban of student politics at DU

Latest News

Interns’ strike at SBMCH enters day 2

Tribunal concludes testimony of 12 witnesses in case against Hasina

BNP wants July Charter via parliament, not assembly

Ducsu, hall parliament nomination period extended as applications surge

Four seaports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x