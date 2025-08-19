Chhatra Dal leader expelled for referring Bangabandhu as ‘Father of the Nation’ on Facebook

Ishaq Ahmed Antor, joint convener of Mohanganj Upazila Chhatra Dal in Netrakona has been expelled from his organizational position for a Facebook post referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "Father of the Nation".

The decision was announced on Sunday through a press release signed by Ashraful Islam Khan Pathan, office secretary of the District Chhatra Dal.

Earlier on Sunday, after receiving a show-cause notice from the District Chhatra Dal for violating party discipline, Ishaq Ahmed voluntarily resigned from the party. Later that day, he was officially expelled, and all party members were instructed not to maintain any organizational relationship with him. The decision was approved by District Chhatra Dal President Anik Mahbub Chowdhury and General Secretary Shamsul Huda Shamim.

According to party and local sources, on Friday, Ishaq Ahmed posted on his personal Facebook account, writing: “There is no specialty in birth or death, what matters is winning people’s hearts. Happy birthday, motherland, humble respect to the Father of the Nation.”

When the post came to light, the District Chhatra Dal issued a show-cause notice on Sunday, asking him to appear in person and explain within 24 hours. Instead of complying, Ishaq Ahmed posted on Facebook that he was voluntarily resigning from the party.

“Holding an important party position, he cannot make such a post,” said Jamiyul Islam, convener of Upazila Chhatra Dal. “It goes against the party’s ideals and discipline. After receiving the show-cause notice, he should have responded respectfully. Instead of replying, he showed arrogance, leading to his expulsion from the organization.”

Attempts to contact Ishaq Ahmed regarding the matter were unsuccessful as his mobile number was switched off.