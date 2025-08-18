Two women killed in suspected hit-and-run in Pabna

Two women died after being reportedly run over by an unidentified vehicle in the Sahebpara area of Bhangura municipality in Pabna on Monday morning.

It is assumed that the deceased were aged around 60 and 35 years, but they have not yet been identified.

Locals said the two women used to beg in the area.

They informed the police after finding their bodies lying beside the road in the morning.

Locals believe a speeding vehicle hit them at night, causing their deaths on the spot.

Upon receiving the news, the Bhangura police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Bhangura police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam said that the bodies have been sent to the morgue of Pabna General Hospital for autopsy, adding that efforts are underway to identify them.