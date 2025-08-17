Worker crushed to death under garment factory wall in Sreepur

A garment worker named Bilal Hossain, 32, a supervisor at Lantabur Apparels garment factory, was crushed to death when the factory’s boundary wall collapsed in Sreepur, Gazipur.

Another worker was injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around 7:45am on Sunday, at the factory located in Baherachala, Sreepur Municipality.

Sub-Inspector Majharul Islam of Sreepur police station confirmed the incident.

The deceased, Bilal Hossain, was the son of Golam Mostofa from Naupura village in Baraigram Upazila, Natore.

He lived with his wife and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the residence of local resident Hazrat Ali while working as a maintenance supervisor at Takwa Fabrics, a unit of the Lantabur Group.

He had been employed in the maintenance section of Takwa Fabrics for nearly ten years.

Sub-Inspector Majharul Islam said that Bilal Hossain was walking to work along the northwest boundary wall of the factory when the wall suddenly collapsed, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries.

Locals rescued him and provided initial treatment, but he died en route to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The identity of the injured worker has not been disclosed by the police.

Mahfuzur Rahman, senior general manager of the Lantabur Group’s accounts department, said that heavy rainfall over the past few days had caused water to accumulate in the low-lying areas beneath the boundary wall.

This led to shifting of the sand under the wall, causing it to collapse and crush Bilal Hossain, he added.

Despite the factory management’s efforts to rush him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, he died in Valuka while en route.

The factory assured that all dues, including funeral expenses, will be settled according to labor law.

Muhammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge of Sreepur police station, said that a police team is present at Takwa Fabrics and has contacted the deceased’s family by phone.

After the family’s arrival, a post-mortem examination will be conducted and further legal action will be taken based on their complaint.