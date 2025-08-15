Residents suffer as water levels rise in 3 rivers of Faridpur

The water levels of rivers across Faridpur district have increased, causing sufferings to residents along the Padma, Madhumati, and Arial Khan rivers following the inflow of water from upstream and continuous rainfall.

According to the Faridpur Water Development Board (WDB), the Padma rose by 0.9 metres in the past 24 hours till 7am on Friday and is now flowing 8cm above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the River Arial Kha is flowing 109cm above the danger mark, while the Madhumati has also witnessed a rise.

The flooding has affected 13 river-adjacent unions across four upazilas of the district, throwing transportation and daily life out of gear and triggering riverbank erosion.

In Sadar upazila, residents of Dikrirchar and North Channel unions are now relying on boats for commuting as roads and footpaths are submerged.

Former North Channel UP chairman Md Mostakuzzaman warned that prolonged water rise could lead to fodder shortages on the chars.

Md Rakib Hossain, executive engineer of the district WDB, said the overflows have caused erosion in several areas, forcing them to place sand-filled geo-bags at critical points to prevent further erosion.