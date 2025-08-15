Friday, August 15, 2025

100 tons of Indian onion arrive at Sonamasjid land port

Four trucks carrying consignment entered Bangladesh eight months after India halted exporting onion

Sonamasjid land port Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Triubne
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 05:19 PM

Amid the rising price of onion at local market, a consignment of 100 tons of onion arrived at Sonamasjid land port of the bordering district of Chapainawabganj from India on Thursday evening.

Four trucks carrying the consignment entered Bangladesh land port around eight months after the neighbouring country halted exporting onion.

Mainul Islam, manager of private ‘Panama Sonamasjid Port Link Limited,’ which is tasked to operate the port, said the stalemate of onion import from India broke through bringing 100 tons this time.

Local traders hope that the onion market will be stable after the recommence of the import from India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin announced the import of onions to stabilize the local market.

