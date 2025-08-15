Woman, toddler die in Dinajpur road mishap

A woman and her 18-month-old son died after being run over by a truck in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Friday morning, while her husband was injured.

The accident happened in front of Sonali Bank in Birampur municipality around 11:45am on Thursday, said Birampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Momtazul Haque.

The deceased were identified as Kohinur Begum, 37, wife of Golam Rabbani of Dhanghara area in the upazila, and their son Rishat Kaif.

Kohinur worked as a health assistant at the Union Health Centre-1 in Khotta Madhyapara area of Hakimpur upazila.

Rabbani said he was returning home from his in-laws’ house on a motorcycle with his wife and son when the vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in front of the bank. His wife and son were thrown onto the road, where a goods-laden truck coming from the opposite direction ran them over and left. Both died on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies from the scene,” added the OC.