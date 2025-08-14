Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Security has been stepped up in Gopalganj ahead of August 15, with additional police personnel deployed to sensitive locations across the district.

For Friday, marking the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League has not announced any centralized program in the district or upazila headquarters. However, the day may still be observed locally in villages.

Around 900 personnel were currently on duty on Thursday, including reinforcements from neighboring districts. The army, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) were also engaged in maintaining law and order.

Mohammed Sarwer Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Administration) of Gopalganj, said: “Sufficient police personnel are available to address any potential threats. APBn, the army, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies are actively deployed for security operations.”

According to a post on the Gopalganj Police Facebook page on Thursday, Additional DIG (Administration and Finance) Mohammad Abdul Mabud of the Dhaka Range and Additional DIG (Operations) Md Siddikur Rahman met senior officers at the superintendent of police’s office. They provided instructions to officers and security forces responsible for overseeing law and order on August 15. Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The additional SP added that no Awami League or allied organization programs were scheduled in the district or upazila headquarters on August 15.

“We have received reports that the day may be observed locally in villages, and we are keeping a vigilant eye on the situation,” he said.