Leaked audio sparks row over BNP leader’s 'threats' to Comilla DC, edu board chairman

Former Comilla-10 lawmaker and BNP leader Abdul Gofur Bhuiyan has been accused of using obscene language and issuing threats against Comilla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Amirul Kaiser and Comilla Education Board Chairman Professor Md Shamsul Alam over a dispute involving the chairman post of Bholaine Bazar High School and College in Nangalkot upazila.

An audio recording of the incident, which surfaced recently and spread widely on social media, has triggered widespread criticism. In the recording, the voice of the Education Board chairman is also identified on the other end.

According to sources, on May 18 this year, Comilla DC recommended to the chairman of the Comilla Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board that Dr Mir Abu Saleh Shamsuddin (Shishir) — elder brother of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s press wing member Shamshuddin Didar — be appointed chairman of the institution. The Education Board chairman later forwarded the recommendation to the school’s head.

That same day, Abdul Gofur Bhuiyan allegedly made an audio call to the chairman, hurling abusive language and threats. The following day, he reportedly visited the Education Board office with a mob to intimidate the chairman. While the matter remained hushed up, it came to public attention after the audio leak.

Leaked audio contents

At the beginning of the recording, Bhuiyan is heard saying in an agitated tone:

“The one who was in charge of the media cell is no longer there, no longer there.”

From the other side, Chairman Shamsul Alam responds: “He introduced himself to me as working in the press wing of the BNP chairperson.”

In reply, Bhuiyan said: “Let him introduce himself, but still, you cannot insult a former Member of Parliament like this. I will come to your office and insult you. I will see how big a liver you have grown. I will tear out the liver of the one who put you here, I will also tear out your liver. There is a limit to insolence.”

The chairman then said: “He told me he is Khaleda Zia’s press…”

Bhuiyan interrupted: “You should have told me that such a recommendation was there. He won’t be able to enter there; his brother won’t be able to enter there. The mess you have created by appointing a so-and-so, you will have to take responsibility for it. I will file a case against you tomorrow. How much courage you have, I will see.

Aftermath

It was learned that soon after the incident, Dr Shishir resigned from the post of chairman at the special request of the Education Board chairman.

When contacted, Comilla DC Md Amirul Kaiser said: “A former lawmaker cannot use such abusive language. I was deeply hurt when I heard it. Whatever we do, we do in accordance with state law. Over the formation of an ad hoc committee of a school in Nangalkot upazila, the chairman of the Comilla Education Board used obscene language against me as well.”

Education Board Chairman Professor Shamsul Alam said: “A few months ago there was such an incident over an ad hoc committee. I do not wish to comment on this. I will be happy if you don’t ask me further questions.”

BNP Chairperson’s press wing member Shamshuddin Didar said: “This man harasses and threatens people at various levels of the administration by abusing power. Not only that, he has also taken on the responsibility of Awami rehabilitation in the area. Such activities of his are damaging the party’s image. Extreme disorder is being created within the party. Long-standing dedicated leaders and activists are being pushed aside.”

In response to the allegations, Abdul Gofur Bhuiyan denied the audio was his, saying:

“Several people have played it to me — it is something anyone could have edited. These are false smear campaigns being spread against me.”