8,500 families stranded as flood submerges low-lying areas in Chapainawabganj

Water has entered numerous households, and classes in 12 educational institutions have been suspended

Photo : UNB
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 02:19 PM

The rising water level of the Padma River, fueled by upstream floodwaters and monsoon rains, has flooded low-lying areas in Chapainawabganj, leaving 8,500 families stranded in six unions of Sadar and Shibganj upazilas.

According to the Water Development Board, the water level rose 3 centimeters in the past 24 hours and was flowing 32 centimeters below the danger level at 9am on Wednesday.

Although still below the danger level, the gradual rise has already inundated homes, roads, and cropland, severely affecting thousands of residents.

A total of 1,000 families in Narayanpur and Alatuli unions of Sadar upazila have been waterlogged, said Nurul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Sadar Upazila. Rice and water purification tablets are being distributed among the most affected residents in these areas, he added.

Meanwhile, 7,500 families in Panka, Ujirpur, Durlavpur, and parts of Manaksha union of Shibganj upazila have been affected.

Water has entered numerous households, and classes in 12 educational institutions have been suspended.

Relief items including rice, dry food, cash, tin sheets, and purification tablets have already been provided to around 500 families, said Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azahar Ali.

The Department of Agricultural Extension said that around 700 hectares of cropland, including paddy, corn, and various vegetables, have been submerged in the affected areas of Sadar and Shibganj.

Ahsan Habib, executive engineer of the Chapainawabganj Water Development Board, said that although the water level continues to rise slowly, the rate of increase has begun to decline.

“If this trend continues, it is expected that no new areas will be flooded,” he added.

Topics:

FloodChapainawabganj
