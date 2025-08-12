Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

The family of murdered journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin has issued a seven-point demand, including a call for the speedy trial of all those involved.

"The murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur was premeditated," alleged his wife, Mukta Begum. She claimed that hired killers were contracted to kill her husband and demanded the immediate arrest of those who financed and instigated the attack.

On behalf of the family, she also expressed the wish to hold an urgent meeting with the government’s law adviser, home affairs adviser, and the inspector general of police.

Mukta Begum made these remarks on Tuesday, at a press conference at the Gazipur Press Club.

Addressing journalists, she said: “I will remain eternally grateful to you and my family will remain eternally grateful to you for bringing the facts, including the CCTV footage, of Tuhin’s murder to light. Your relentless efforts have exposed the criminals behind my husband’s killing. Otherwise, it might have ended up like the Sagar-Runi murder case, with evidence disappearing. I can still stand strong today because you are by my side.”

In her written statement, Mukta Begum placed a seven-point demand before the interim government:

Immediate arrest of all accused involved, including any others if identified. Arrest of the accused and submission of the charge sheet to the court within 15 days. Ensuring the safety of the complainant, all eyewitnesses, her family members, and the editor of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj. Transfer of the case to the speedy trial tribunal within 90 days and completion of the highest punishment process. Keeping the killers in prison until the trial is completed. The state must take responsibility for Tuhin’s family and child for his contribution to the country and the people. Ensuring safety for all journalists in the country and launching a separate hotline for them.

Editor of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, Khairul Alam, along with several members of the victim’s family, was present at the press conference.