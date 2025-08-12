Policeman injured during raid after Awami League flash procession in Chittagong

A police officer was seriously injured in the early hours of Tuesday after being repeatedly hacked in Chittagong city’s Bandar police station area while going to conduct a raid following reports of an Awami League flash procession.

The incident took place on the road adjacent to Ishan Mistri Hat under Bandar police station's jurisdiction around 2am, reports Bangla Tribune.

Later, law enforcement carried out a raid and detained 16 people with a large cache of locally made weapons.

The injured police officer is Abu Sayeed Rana, a sub-inspector (SI) at Bandar police station.

Local and police sources said Rana was struck in the head and neck with sharp weapons.

According to them, late on Monday night, the Awami League and its affiliate organizations' leaders and activists held a flash procession in the Saltgola area.

Police, upon receiving the information, launched a raid, during which Sub-Inspector Abu Sayeed Rana was hacked.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Alauddin Talukder of the Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost said the injured officer is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Immediately after the incident, police and army personnel launched a joint operation across the area.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Bandar) Amirul Islam said: “Members of a banned organization held a flash procession on Monday night. Police went on a raid to catch them. One SI was hacked and injured there. Drives are underway to arrest those involved.”

Meanwhile, Bandar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aftab Uddin told Bangla Tribune: “During a raid over reports of a flash procession by the Awami League and a banned organization, one SI was seriously injured.

"Sixteen people have been detained over the incident and a large cache of locally made weapons has been recovered."