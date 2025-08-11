Monday, August 11, 2025

Journalist injured in attack over previous enmity in Kushtia

The injured is Firoz Ahmed, Mirpur upazila correspondent of local daily Dainik Ajker Sutropat and joint general secretary of the Upazila Press Club

Photo: UNB
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 01:16 PM

A journalist of a local newspaper was seriously injured in an attack allegedly over a previous enmity in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia early Monday.

The injured is Firoz Ahmed, Mirpur upazila correspondent of local daily Dainik Ajker Sutropat and joint general secretary of the Upazila Press Club.

Locals and family members said Firoz’s grandson and a neighbour’s child — the son of Milon — locked into a scuffle while playing in BGB Sector Para of the upazila a few days ago.

Later, both families engaged in an altercation over the matter.

In the early hours of Monday, Milon and four to five others allegedly attacked Firoz with hammers, rods, and bricks while he was on his way to the mosque for Fajr prayers. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot, took him to the Upazila Health Complex, and later shifted him to Kushtia General Hospital.

Dr Hossain Imam, resident medical officer of the hospital, said Firoz sustained severe injuries to his head and legs.

Shortly after the incident, the accused and his family went into hiding.

Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Mominul Islam said they visited the spot soon after learning about the matter.

“Though we are yet to receive any written complaint, we are working to bring the accused to justice after investigating the matter,” he added.

 

Topics:

KushtiaJournalist Attacked
