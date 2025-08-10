Bank officials block Chittagong–Cox’s Bazar highway protesting termination of 7,000 employees

Vehicular movement on the Chittagong–Cox’s Bazar highway came to a standstill for four hours on Sunday after bank officials staged a blockade in Patiya upazila, protesting the termination of 7,000 employees from banks controlled by the S Alam Group.

Several hundred officials took to the streets around 8am, demanding that their jobs be reinstated.

As part of the protest, they locked the main entrances of 20 banks in Patiya upazila until noon, halting operations at 45 banks, including First Security Bank, Islami Bank, Janata Bank, Sonali Bank and Pubali Bank.

Before marching onto the highway, the protesters held a meeting at Patiya Ideal High School. They left the spot after 12pm.

Tensions rose when they attempted to stop the reopening of the National Bank branch at Patiya police station intersection.

The local administration and law enforcement, including Patiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farhanur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of CMP Asaduzzaman, Patiya Circle ASP Ariful Islam, and Patiya Police OC Md Nuruzzaman, arrived at the scene to defuse the situation.