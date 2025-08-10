Journalist Tuhin murder: 7 accused placed on 2-day remand

A Gazipur court has placed seven suspects on a two-day remand each in connection with the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin.

On Saturday afternoon, police produced the seven before the court of Gazipur Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Alamgir Al Mamun, seeking 10 days’ remand for each. After the hearing, the judge granted two days per accused.

The accused are Mizan, alias Ketu Mizan; his wife Parul Akter, alias Golapi; Al Amin; Swadhin; Md Shahjalal; Md Faisal Hasan; and Suman, alias Sabbir.

Earlier in the day, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan disclosed the motive for the killing at a press briefing in his office.

“On Thursday evening, a man named Badsha withdrew Tk25,000 from a bank and was heading home. On the way, accused Golapi attempted to trap him in a honeytrap scam,” the commissioner said.

“Realising the ploy, Badsha argued with Golapi and tried to push her away. At that point, the other accused, who had been lying in wait, attacked him with sharp weapons,” he continued.

“As Badsha ran to save his life, journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, who was nearby on professional duty, began filming the incident. The attackers noticed him filming and demanded he delete the footage. When he refused, they hacked him to death before fleeing. Within 24 hours, law enforcement arrested the seven suspects,” the commissioner added.

Bason police station Officer-in-Charge Shahin Khan confirmed the court’s remand order.

On Thursday night, Tuhin was hacked to death in public in the Chandna Chowrasta area of Gazipur. He was the Gazipur staff reporter for the daily Protidiner Kagoj. On Friday morning, Tuhin’s elder brother, Selim, filed a murder case against unidentified suspects