Friday, August 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

5 held over Gazipur journo murder

Police did not disclose the identities of the detainees

File image of the Journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 05:07 PM

Police have detained five suspects in connection with the killing of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Chowrasta area of Gazipur city.

Confirming this on Friday, police, however, did not disclose the identities of the detainees.

Journalists working in the district formed a human chain on Friday afternoon, demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the killers.

Earlier on Thursday night, the victim’s brother Md Selim filed a case accusing 20 to 25 unnamed people with the Bason police station under the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said Officer-In-Charge Md Shahin Khan.

Tuhin, a staff reporter of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, was hacked to death in public by a group of armed men near Chowrasta on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 7pm when an altercation between a man and a woman broke out.

Armed attackers, reportedly known to the woman, then carried out the attack on the man.

While capturing the incident on his mobile phone, journalist Tuhin became the target.

GMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Rabiul Islam said CCTV footage showed the attackers confronting Tuhin, demanding he delete the video.

When he refused or denied recording, they attacked him on the spot, he said.

The man initially attacked, identified as Badsha Mia, 35, is receiving treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Hospital.

He is a resident of Bhogra Bypass in Basan area.

In a related development, two people have been detained over the assault on another journalist, Anwar Hossain Sourav, of Dainik Bangladesh-er Alo.

He was reportedly beaten in front of police on Wednesday, allegedly over news reports related to extortion.

Topics:

ExtortionAssassinationJournalist killed
Read More

What led to the Gazipur journalist’s murder?

Gazipur journalist hacked to death

Former BDSC leader Opu arrested over 50L extortion bid

CID freezes 13 bank accounts of man impersonating Khaleda's voice

Nearly 3L recovered from rented flat of ex-ADSM leader Riyad

Cheques worth 2.25C recovered from ex-ADSM leader Riyad's house

Latest News

NCC to resume July Charter implementation talks next week

Eighteen Bangladeshis pushed back from India

Cluster admission test dates announced for 2024–25 session

24-year-old dies falling from rooftop in Lalbagh

Brew Buddies: Serving some seriously delicious comfort food

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Adxbird floating

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x