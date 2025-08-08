5 held over Gazipur journo murder

Police have detained five suspects in connection with the killing of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Chowrasta area of Gazipur city.

Confirming this on Friday, police, however, did not disclose the identities of the detainees.

Journalists working in the district formed a human chain on Friday afternoon, demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the killers.

Earlier on Thursday night, the victim’s brother Md Selim filed a case accusing 20 to 25 unnamed people with the Bason police station under the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said Officer-In-Charge Md Shahin Khan.

Tuhin, a staff reporter of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, was hacked to death in public by a group of armed men near Chowrasta on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 7pm when an altercation between a man and a woman broke out.

Armed attackers, reportedly known to the woman, then carried out the attack on the man.

While capturing the incident on his mobile phone, journalist Tuhin became the target.

GMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Rabiul Islam said CCTV footage showed the attackers confronting Tuhin, demanding he delete the video.

When he refused or denied recording, they attacked him on the spot, he said.

The man initially attacked, identified as Badsha Mia, 35, is receiving treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Hospital.

He is a resident of Bhogra Bypass in Basan area.

In a related development, two people have been detained over the assault on another journalist, Anwar Hossain Sourav, of Dainik Bangladesh-er Alo.

He was reportedly beaten in front of police on Wednesday, allegedly over news reports related to extortion.