Gazipur journalist hacked to death after Facebook live on extortion

A journalist was hacked to death by miscreants in Gazipur on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 8:30pm in the city’s Chandna Chowrasta area.

Earlier in the afternoon, the journalist had gone live on Facebook from the same area, speaking out against extortion from footpaths and local shops.

The deceased, Md Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, was a staff reporter for the daily Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur. He was originally from Bhatipara village in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh.

A video of the murder has since gone viral on Facebook.