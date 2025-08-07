Chittagong’s Oxygen road partially shut after rain-induced collapse

Vehicular movement on one side of the Oxygen-Bayezid road near Oxygen No-2 Gate in Chittagong port city has remained suspended since early Thursday after a culvert near the Cantonment collapsed amid heavy overnight rainfall.

The structure gave way around 4:30am on Thursday under the pressure of strong rainwater currents.

Locals said vehicles are now navigating the remaining side of the road with considerable risk. The damaged section has been cordoned off with red tape for safety, creating a severe traffic jam on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, train services on the Chittagong University and Nazirhat routes are also facing disruption following the incident.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain visited the site at around 10:30am and assured that steps would be taken soon.

“We are prioritising the city’s waterlogging issue. Although we have plans to repair all culverts, we are yet to receive the necessary budget from the government,” he said.

Jahangir Sattar, a resident, said: “One side of the bridge had started sinking last year. The City Corporation only fenced it off with tin sheets after the matter surfaced on social media. They just filled the sunken area with sand and broken bricks as a temporary fix.”

Chittagong has been struggling with severe waterlogging in various areas following incessant rainfall.

According to the Patenga Meteorological Office, heavy rain throughout Wednesday night inundated low-lying areas, including Chandgaon, Chawkbazar, Halishahar, and Agrabad, causing widespread suffering among residents.

The Met Office recorded 81 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours up to 9am on Thursday.